Scott Morrison campaign is rocked by bombshell leaked memo showing campaign strategists panicking about a 'bribe'

By Charlie Moore
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A leaked Liberal campaign email shows Scott Morrison and his team are nervous about being accused of bribing voters or 'pork barrelling'.

The email was sent by Liberal advisers to prepare MPs on how to answer questions from journalists about a mobile coverage grant scheme.

It emerged as the Prime Minister visited the marginal LNP electorate of Longman in outer Brisbane on Thursday to announce further funding for coverage in 50 outer urban areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9gAR_0fFN7s1k00
Prime Minister Scott Morrison (pictured centre) at the Living Gems Retirement Village in Caboolture in the seat of Longman on Thursday, April 21, 2022

He received a hero's welcome from residents at aged care home Living Gems where he announced more mobile masts for the area which has historically had a bad signal.

The $22.8million urban connectivity package will target poor mobile phone coverage in the outer suburbs of major cities - Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

In the memo, Liberal MPs were briefed on how to answer potential tricky questions suggesting the Prime Minister's latest campaign announcement is just an election bribe.

The package includes specific funding for mobile black spots in Longman, a Queensland electorate held by Liberal MP Terry Young.

The briefing note details how politicians to respond to questions about whether the commitment is a 'bribe' or 'another example of pork barrelling'.

The answer provided in the talking points is 'no', saying that the grants program was 'announced in the 2021/22 budget as part of the government's digital economy strategy'.

The 2021/22 budget committed $16.4million over three years to establish what is called a 'peri-urban' program to improve mobile phone reception in areas prone to bushfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEcFh_0fFN7s1k00
The bombshell leaked document obtained by Daily Mail Australia, showing that the Liberal Party is greatly concerned with being seen as trying to bribe the electorate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyEL6_0fFN7s1k00
The Liberals are fearful that promising money for better mobile phone coverage in outer urban areas will be seen as bribes. Pictured is a mobile phone mast

But due to high demand the government budgeted an extra $11.8million for a wider mobile black spots program which had not been announced before, the briefing note says.

The memo claims of the 66 projects in the program across 28 electorates, 13 are currently held by the Liberal-National coalition, 14 by Labor and one by an independent.

Mr Morrison attended a morning tea at a retirement village in Mr Young's electorate on Thursday and is expected to face questions on the announcement at a press conference later.

At the aged care centre, Morrison was applauded by delighted residents when he tried his hand at bowls.

The PM played against two locals at the Living Gems carehome in Caboolture, QLD on Thursday.

He received a loud applause and cheers when he fired a well-aimed shot which nestled right next to the jack.

'I'm not taking another shot after that,' he joked.

Comments / 3

Daily Mail

