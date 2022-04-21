ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.32 billion.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $2.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $3.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The electric car maker posted revenue of $18.76 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.28 billion.

