We've posted several stories over the last few months talking about efforts by US-based companies to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Intel in particular is spending billions of dollars to expand its US as well as European manufacturing capacity. It's one of several US-based companies that are pushing for the approval of the CHIPS for America act. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger believes the bill is critical to protect the future of the US semiconductor industry.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO