Machine learning is one of the subspecies of artificial intelligence. It is based on the ability of the computer to study by performing multiple tasks of the same type. It creates an algorithm for an optimal solution for the given task. Modern artificial intelligence technology is developing at an unreal rate. We use machine learning applications in business, healthcare, marketing, computer games, etc. The world is going online and taking advantage of all the benefits of machine learning. The technology can be used, for example, when analyzing feedback or news about a product.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO