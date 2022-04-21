ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County deputies searching for robbery, kidnapping suspect

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged robbery, kidnapping and extortion incident that ended with the victim shooting one of the suspects in the neck.

Rodrae “Dre” Lutrell White, 38, is wanted on suspicion of robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping for extortion related to an incident in March at the Green Carpet Inn Motel , 720 S. MacArthur Blvd., in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials.

‘I never dreamed that I would be burying my child,’ Mother of man found with girlfriend dead inside car pleads for answers over 2 months later

The Oklahoma County Warrants Team is searching for White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDLpg_0fFN5Je500
Rodrae “Dre” Lutrell White

Oklahoma City police arrived at the motel on March 22 and found a woman, later identified as Julia “Natale” Jones, with a gunshot wound to the neck. She was unresponsive.

Jones was transported to a hospital. She survived, but medical experts said she would be under medical supervision for the rest of her life, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Murder suspect hops into canal to evade Oklahoma City police

Police located a man who said he was kidnapped by Jones and two men, then beaten and held for $5,000 ransom.

The man told police that he overpowered Jones, shot her and escaped.

Police obtained a cell phone video that showed Jones, White and a third suspect rob and assault the victim, according to officials.

PD Chief: Woman crashes stolen vehicle into Oklahoma City metro area home

White is described as a Black male, six feet tall and 155 pounds.

“If you know where we can find White, please call our Warrants Team at 405-713-1968. All tips can remain anonymous,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Robbery#Shooting#Murder#Macarthur#Pd
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy