Car Salesperson Dumps Bucket of Water on Cyclist That Spits on His Cars Every Day
After discovering that a cyclist spits on his cars on a daily basis, a car salesperson got his revenge with a bucket of...www.motorbiscuit.com
After discovering that a cyclist spits on his cars on a daily basis, a car salesperson got his revenge with a bucket of...www.motorbiscuit.com
No car consistently drives in the bike lane. If you’re turning then yes you do. But I grew up in a time when bikes only belonged on the sidewalk. There were less deaths, and less altercations.
he is lucky thats all he got was wetlast person that spit on me lost most of his teeth
Broom handle through spokes of front wheel would have been better
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 9