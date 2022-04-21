ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obamas to End Exclusive Podcasting Deal With Spotify

By Harper Lambert
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are ending their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify. In 2019, the Obamas Higher Ground production company inked a three-year agreement for an undisclosed amount. According to Bloomberg and The Los Angeles Times, the couple will not be renewing their contract, which...

