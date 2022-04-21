Obamas to End Exclusive Podcasting Deal With Spotify

The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. Spotify’s top podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, appears to be impervious to criticism. Despite attracting worldwide attention and a good deal of condemnation for COVID-19 misinformation espoused by some of his guests, TJRE remains the most popular podcast at Spotify in English-speaking countries United States, Great Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, according to Chartable. Rogan is also popular in European countries where English is commonly spoken: it’s No. 2 in Sweden and Ireland, No. 4 in India, No. 5 in Finland, No. 6 in Denmark, No. 8 in the Netherlands and No. 12 in Austria. The show even has fans in Spanish-speaking countries that have a lower incidence of English speakers: No. 28 in Spain, No. 61 in Chile and Argentina, No. 69 in Colombia and No. 82 in Mexico.

MUSIC ・ 28 DAYS AGO