Fresno County, CA

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in...

alerts.weather.gov

Community Policy