Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 04:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs; Morrison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mille Lacs, eastern Benton and southeastern Morrison Counties through 915 AM CDT At 846 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Foley, or 13 miles east of St. Cloud, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Mille Lacs, eastern Benton and southeastern Morrison Counties, including the following locations... Mayhew, Morrill, Gilman, Parent, Ronneby, Oak Park, Granite Ledge, Rum River and Hillman. This includes U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 195 and 208. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
