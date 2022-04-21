ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Lanes, WV

Heavy congestion on I-64W near Cross Lanes

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mpu9h_0fFN3dAv00

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Major congestion has caused traffic to back up heavily on I-64W between Cross Lanes and St. Albans.

WV511 reports delays around mile-marker 47 on I-64W.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzClJ_0fFN3dAv00
Major congestion has caused traffic to back up heavily on I-64W between Cross Lanes and St. Albans. (Photo Courtesy: WV511)
WOWK 13 News

Heavy damage done to truck after crash with semi-truck

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Damage was done to a truck after it crashed with a semi-truck on I-79 South in Elkview. Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says this happened around 2 a.m. There is no word on any injuries but there was no entrapment. All southbound lanes were closed for a short time, but were reopened, […]
ELKVIEW, WV
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WDVM 25

Man catches heaviest West Virginia catfish on record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another West Virginia state fishing record has fallen, this one a catfish, that broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the […]
