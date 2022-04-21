ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Council, advocates call for DOE to support students in foster care

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjFTB_0fFN1hmF00

Families and their advocates on Wednesday called on New York City to increase support for students in foster care — and for the Department of Education to make good on long-delayed promises to the thousands of traumatized kids.

During a press conference outside City Hall, speakers including councilmembers Rita Joseph and Gale Brewer — who have been foster parents themselves — urged the DOE to fulfill its prior commitment to establishing an office dedicated to supporting such students.

“This promise of critical support of these students remains on hold,” said Joseph, the head of the City Council’s education committee.

“There’s not one single staff member at the DOE focused solely on foster care,” she said.

A city task force recommended back in spring 2018 that the DOE establish a dedicated office to supporting kids in foster care, according to an education committee report obtained by The Post.

The DOE committed last winter to hiring full-time staffers for the new division, including half the team by January and the rest by June.

But advocates said this week that just two jobs out of 11 have been posted for the office. By Wednesday, education officials said four jobs were posted internally, though only one was dedicated to helping just foster kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1yOb_0fFN1hmF00
Gale Brewer, Manhattan Borough President, also spoke at the rally.
John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit

“To be standing here today in 2022 without that office is beyond horrible,” said Brewer. “We have to commit to fully staffing this division.”

Following the press conference, several activists testified during the first-ever City Council oversight hearing on the DOE and foster care students about the hurdles these children face.

Advocates said the specialized DOE division could help improve abysmal outcomes for these kids, who disproportionately drop out of school.

The average student in foster care misses a month and a half of school each year. Of those 16 and older, 43% miss more than half of school days, they noted.

Children in foster care have a 43% four-year graduation rate from high school, compared to 81% of all New York City public school kids, according to state data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nr2S7_0fFN1hmF00
The DOE committed last winter to hiring full-time staffers for an office dedicated to helping kids in foster care.
John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit

More than 20% of them have to repeat a grade, compared to 6% overall, the data showed.

Erika Palmer, an attorney at Advocates for Children, said that after foster kid “Daniel,” a pseudonym to protect his privacy, was threatened by his mom with a knife, he got into trouble at school that resulted in his suspension.

Daniel was eventually allowed back into the building, “but at that point, the damage had been done,” Palmer said — his attendance suffered, he started staying out late and was even hospitalized.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18z8OF_0fFN1hmF00 How the pandemic slowdown in court devastated NYC kids’ lives

“We must ensure that school is a place where students in care feel safe and supported, rather than a place where they feel unsafe, unwanted and let down,” she said.

Activists also said the DOE hasn’t been providing federally-mandated transportation to school for foster care students — a claim the city adamantly denied.

They called for guaranteed bus service for the students, so that, when they are placed in foster care or moved to a new foster home mid-year, they don’t have to transfer schools and lose a source of stability.

About one in five city students had to change schools upon their initial placement in foster care, according to 2019-20 data in the committee report.

Federal law requires schools to let foster kids stay enrolled and provide transportation after moving, or immediately enroll in new schools if in their best interests.

Joseph said that after her youngest foster son was placed in her care, he was given a MetroCard — but no bus routes were available to his school.

She eventually had the then-7-year-old boy enroll in school where she taught to make his commute work. An older child she once fostered had an hour commute to school, she noted. Joseph later adopted both kids.

“These are barriers we can easily remove,” she said. “I can’t stress that enough — that it’s not rocket science, what we can do for our children.”

Comments / 0

