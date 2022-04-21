Solve It 7: Payoff Predicament

Twice since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I have been guilty of being late on having my vehicles inspected. The first time was in late 2020 when I had my wife's vehicle inspected in Pittsfield. That was late by oh, only three months. Then I had my vehicle inspected this past August which was about two months late. I could use the pandemic as an excuse but in reality, I had to just open my eyes and pay attention. Luckily, the folks inspecting the vehicles didn't say anything to me. How embarrassing. More importantly, I didn't get pulled over.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO