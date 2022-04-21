ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mystics rookie Christyn Williams lost to season-ending knee injury

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDOx6_0fFN0OAL00

April 21 - Washington Mystics guard Christyn Williams is out for the season with a knee injury that will require surgery.

Williams, a second-round pick (No. 14 overall) in this month's WNBA Draft, got hurt in practice, according to the team.

Williams, 21, helped UConn reach three Final Fours in her four seasons, including the national title game last season.

She averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2021-22.

"We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly," Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in a team-issued statement. "She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season. She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family."

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Sports

Former Clippers standout Freeman Williams dies

At Portland State, Freeman Williams scored the second-most points in Division I college basketball history (behind only LSU’s Pete Maravich). Williams later played Duck Johnson in “White Men Can’t Jump.”. Between, Williams had a nice NBA career. Williams, who had an eclectic and distinguished basketball experience, died...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Kenny Smith Drama

The NBA on TNT crew are no strangers to poking fun at each other. But during the team’s pregame coverage on Wednesday night, Shaquille O’Neal seemed to take a more serious tone with his co-worker Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Smith joked around with Shaq, calling him...
NBA
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Thibault
Person
Christyn Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Mystics#The Mystics#Wnba Draft#Uconn
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Retiring Coach Jay Wright

Jay Wright is reportedly calling it a career. According to multiple reports, the Villanova Wildcats coach, who won two national championships, has decided to retire. Wright, 60, is reportedly stepping down. “Jay Wright is retiring at Villanova… the latest in a massive changing of the guard in college basketball. Many...
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue guard with over 100 games played hits transfer portal

Purdue has seen one player hit the transfer portal Thursday evening. The player is Eric Hunter Jr., a veteran guard with 128 games played (78 starts) over four seasons with the Boilermakers. Hunter has hit the portal as a graduate transfer. Hunter’s decision is an interesting one as he has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hotnewhiphop.com

Devin Booker's Hamstring Injury Goes From Bad To Worse

Just a couple of nights ago, the Phoenix Suns found themselves in a bit of a bind as Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury after scoring a whopping 31 points in the first half alone. As a result of his injury, the Suns were never the same team and ultimately fell to the Pelicans who were able to tie up the series.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy