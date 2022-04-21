ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonne Terre, MO

Bonne Terre inmate stabbed 7 times; lawmakers calling for action

By Amelia Mugavero
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etSEj_0fFMze1k00

BONNE TERRE, Mo. – A Kansas City woman is pleading for more answers after her son was stabbed seven times while serving a sentence inside a Bonne Terre prison. Now, Joi Howell and state lawmakers are trying to make the Missouri Department of Corrections accountable.

“I don’t wish this on my worst enemy,” Howell said. “I wouldn’t want any other parent to ever feel the way I do.”

Howell’s son, Monte Mitchell, is an inmate at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. On April 3, she got the call no mother ever wants to get.

“My daughter-in-law called me in a panic and told me that my son had been stabbed seven times,” Howell said. “My heart just sank. It would be the reaction that any mother would have.”

Bass Pro to open new clinic for employees and their families

The Department of Corrections confirmed to FOX 2 that six men got into a fight and one was stabbed. Howell says her son had to be flown to a saint louis hospital. He had a punctured lung, a chest tube, and received multiple stitches.

Howell was initially told by staff the stabbing happened inside the prison in front of the medical ward. But another staff member told her it happened in the yard.

“I’ve gotten conflicting information about the number of people that he was attacked by, and how the incident occurred,” she said.

In 2022, the Bonne Terre prison has had seven inmate deaths, the most out of any prison in the state. This does not include several injury incidents, including four attacks in February. State Representative Kimberly Collins says she has been denied access to Bonne Terre Several times.

“I think I was denied access because there were things about the facility and the leadership in the facility that they did not want me to see,” Collins said.

Now, Collins is trying to pass House Bill 1922, which would create a separate committee to oversee operations and safety at DOC facilities and keep prisons accountable.

“It would basically serve as a task force. It would be an independent task force that would be charged with investigating complaints inside the prison, as well as overseeing caseworkers, overseeing phones, overseeing the entire department of corrections facilities,” Collins said.

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Collins says the committee would consist of Missouri DOC Executive Director Anne L. Precythe, as well as medical professionals, lawmakers, and other individuals. Howell says her son is only months away from parole and she just hopes he will live to see that day come.

“If can happen to my son, it can happen to your son, your daughter, your loved one,” she said. “If we don’t all collectively make some noise, it’s going to continue to happen.”

FOX 2 has requested records from the DOC of all the attacks and incidents at the prison in the past year. We will share those records with you when we get them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Bonne Terre, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Bonne Terre, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 2
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

How does execution by firing squad work in South Carolina

Death by firing squad may sound like something from America’s pioneer days but it is set to make a dramatic comeback.Richard Moore, 57, is set to die by rifle shot on 29 April, after spending two decades on death row in South Carolina for the murder of a convenience store worker.When the Supreme Court allowed the re-introduction of the death penalty in 1976, ending a four year constitutional ban, the first execution was carried out by a firing squad.Gary Gilmore, who had been convicted of a double murder, faced down the firing squad in Utah in 1977, telling his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Daily Mail

South Carolina killer could face firing squad in weeks after prison finishes new $53,000 death chamber revamp as state schedules its first execution in 11 years

A South Carolina prison has scheduled its first execution after officials finished updating a $53,600 death chamber in Columbia to prepare for capital punishments by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSFA

Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YouTube videos uploaded by inmates who appear to be inside Alabama prisons shows the effects of a drug known as flakka on inmates who appear to be using it inside state correctional facilities. Asked to describe the drug’s effects, Dr. Chuck Smith from American Addiction Centers...
ALABAMA STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy