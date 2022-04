MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say one person was killed in a crash near Appleton and Silver Spring Drive Monday night, April 18. It happened around 9:30 p.m. An unidentified man was driving westbound on W. Appleton Ave. when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a light pole and tree. The vehicle came to rest and started on fire as a result of the crash.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO