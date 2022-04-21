ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man found shot in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD says

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday...

Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in March homicide arrested, arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man last month. Lorenzo A. Tunstull, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police April 20. In addition to murder, Tunstull is charged with being a felon in possession of a gun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police investigating after woman found dead on New Cut Rd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Fairdale Thursday afternoon. According to a press release from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to the 6200 block of New Cut Rd. near Outer Loop around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman's body outside the location.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Beechmont, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County remains have been identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Remains that were found in Daviess County about a week ago have now been identified. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says that on April 14, it was dispatched to the 1400 Block of Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a suspicious circumstance. DCSO says that the caller found what he […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
#Shooting#Louisville Metro Police#Fourth Division#University Hospital#Wdrb Media
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
WTWO/WAWV

Man dies after hazardous materials incident in Washington, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One man has been pronounced dead after a “hazardous materials incident” left him and another with serious injuries earlier this month. Washington Indiana Police Detective Barry Hudson confirmed that on the morning of April 1 around 8:30, dispatch was contacted by an Eagle Railcar Services employee saying a man was […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WKRC

Driver charged with hitting, killing man on I-275

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver now faces charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man on the interstate in August. Simone Scott, 29, faces a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. Robert Crouch, 30, from West Virginia, was standing outside his disabled semi-truck on the right shoulder located east on I-275...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating death of woman found outside in Fairdale area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro detectives are working to determine the cause of death for a woman whose body was found in the Fairdale area. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the woman's body was found off New Cut Road just before 5 p.m. Thursday. That's near the intersection of Outer Loop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police attempt to locate kidnapped Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing woman who was kidnapped from the Fairdale neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Shawntaya Snowden, 32, was last seen being dragged from 6403 New Cut Road and being forced into a black Mazda CX7 with unknown Ky. license plates, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting that leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead and a man was hospitalized on Friday night. Officers responded to an underpass near Interstate 17 and Cactus Road around 6:30 p.m. and found two people “suffering from gunshot wounds,” Phoenix police said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wave 3

Evidence from day of Quintez Brown’s arrest released in DOJ order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Evidence paints a fuller picture of Quintez Brown’s arrest, the man accused of attempting to shoot Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Valentine’s Day. It was included in a Justice Department order requesting that Brown’s home incarceration order be withdrawn and he be sent back to jail.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Boy found dead in Washington Co. was inside suitcase, police say

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police have released new information about a little boy found dead by mushroom hunters in Washington County Saturday. After opening a toll-free tip line on Monday, police reported receiving around 200 calls from the public. Unfortunately, police said none of these calls have led to the identification of the child. The child […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

