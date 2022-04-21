Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify. Monitor local NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Burnett Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Aitkin, Pine, southwestern St. Louis, Carlton and west central Burnett Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 946 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Aitkin, to 11 miles northeast of McGrath, to near Rutledge, to 9 miles east of Hinckley, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rutledge around 950 AM CDT. Willow River and Askov around 955 AM CDT. Moose Lake, Kettle River and Duxbury around 1000 AM CDT. Barnum, Palisade, Bruno, Tamarack and Nemadji around 1005 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Big Sandy Lake, Mahtowa, Cromwell, Libby and Fond Du Lac Band Sawyer Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BURNETT COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO