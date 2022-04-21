ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryan; Bulloch; Chatham; Effingham FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area and Raft Creek Bottoms inundated. Roads in the bottoms are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.6 feet Sunday afternoon, April 24th. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning, April 29th. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.5 Sat 8 AM 21.5 21.5 21.4 21.6 1 PM 4/24
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near 28.4 feet through late Sunday, April 24th, falling to 28.0 feet by Thursday evening, April 28th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Sat 8 AM 28.4 28.3 28.3 STEADY, THEN FALLING
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 35.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Saturday was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday evening and continue falling to 22.3 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
County
Bryan County, GA
County
Effingham County, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
County
Bulloch County, GA
City
Eden, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.3 feet Thursday morning, April 28th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 22.7 Sat 8 AM 22.4 22.1 21.9 FALLING
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Saturday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Havana 14.0 15.5 Sat 9 am CDT 15.3 15.2 15.1
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.6 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 01/12/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 20.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 10.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1115 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the pool stage was 70.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Saturday was 70.7 feet. - Forecast...The Ouachita River is expected to rise to 72.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, several dirt logging roads are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EDT Saturday, the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 11.9 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. .Rain and snow melt has combined to create river rises on the Two Rivers River. Moderate flooding is anticipated at this time, although continued precipitation today may cause further rises in the forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Two Rivers River near Hallock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 808.0 feet, Storm sewer valve at Reach 3 (north cemetery) is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 801.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to a crest of 808.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 802.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Bennett County, Jackson County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow will continue to fall throughout the day. High winds coupled with snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions today and tonight.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Polk; St. Croix A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Croix and southeastern Polk Counties through 945 AM CDT At 922 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Star Prairie, or 21 miles north of River Falls, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Star Prairie around 925 AM CDT. Dresser around 935 AM CDT. Amery and St. Croix Falls around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Balsam Lake and Centuria. This includes U.S. Highway 61 near mile marker 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
POLK COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 32.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.6 feet just after midnight Sunday, April 24th, and will fall to 30.0 feet Thursday morning, April 28th. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 32.1 Sat 8 AM 32.6 32.0 31.2 32.6 1 AM 4/24
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Cooper, Howard, Macon, Randolph, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Cooper; Howard; Macon; Randolph; Schuyler WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Schuyler, Adair, Macon, Randolph, Howard and Cooper Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:37:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18 8.0 Sat 9 AM 8.0 18.0 20.3 NMB
CLAY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

