Tesla: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.32 billion. The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income...

Benzinga

NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same...
MarketWatch

Snap’s stock rises despite revenue shortfall amid ‘a challenging operating environment’

Snap Inc.’s stock gained in volatile after-hours trading Thursday despite quarterly revenue that didn’t meet Wall Street estimates. The company reported a first-quarter net loss of $359.6 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of $286.9 million, or 19 cents a share a year ago. Snap’s adjusted net loss was 2 cents a share, besting Street predictions of a loss of 17 cents a share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Surges As Elon Musk Puts Bullish Cap On Q1 Earnings Blowout

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares surged Thursday after the carmaker posted stronger-than-expected first quarter profits, record sales and bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts and powered-through surging input prices and supply chain chaos. CEO Elon Musk indicated there was a "reasonable shot" for 2022 deliveries...
Benzinga

Autoliv: Q1 Earnings Insights

Autoliv ALV reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Autoliv missed estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp RBB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RBB Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. RBB Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: AT&T Q1 Earnings

AT&T T reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AT&T beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was down $5.83 billion from the same period last...
MarketWatch

Stocks open with strong gains after Tesla earnings, airline results

Stock indexes were posting strong gains after the opening bell Thursday as investors cheered earnings from electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. and upbeat updates from airlines and other corporate results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -1.06%. advanced 230 points, or 1.7%, while the S&P 500. SPX,. -1.50%. rose 1.1% and...
Motley Fool

More Bullish News for the Semiconductor Industry

ASML Holdings ( ASML -0.90% ) and Lam Research ( LRCX -1.03% ) are two equipment makers for the semiconductor manufacturing process that reported earnings Tuesday, April 20. Today's video focuses on those recent earnings and some recent news affecting Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD -0.03% ). Here are some highlights.
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
TheStreet

Trading Tesla Stock After Impressive Earnings Beat

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report were electrified this morning, ripping higher and climbing 11.7% at Thursday highs. Acting as the catalyst was the company’s better-than-expected earnings report. Tesla topped both earnings and revenue expectations. It continues to deliver upbeat margin results and impressive metrics even...
Benzinga

Recap: Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Schlumberger SLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schlumberger beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $739.00 million from the same period last...
