Hit-and-run driver charged with murder after mowing down 77-year-old cyclist

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Los Angeles hit-and-run driver was charged with murder after mowing down a 77-year-old cyclist who was participating in a charity bike ride on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew Jelmert, 77, died in LA’s Griffith Park park after he was allegedly struck by Jairo Martínez, 37, who was under the influence, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Martínez was captured shortly after fleeing the scene and charged with murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in the death of another person. He also faced charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license from a prior DUI, according to a press release.

“My heart goes out to everyone who grieves for the senseless loss of cyclist Andrew Jelmert,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

“Drunken drivers threaten the safety of us all. They must be held accountable and their victims given the trauma-informed services they will need to become survivors.”

Jelmert “was pedaling the final stretch of a 67-mile training ride in preparation for a 545-mile ride from San Francisco to LA benefiting the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center,” according to a change.org petition .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dui#Cyclist
