ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Disick Mocks Himself With Rom-Com Joke After Ex Sofia Richie Gets Engaged

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fb0v_0fFMwmhF00
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Scott Disick, 38, seems to be dealing with his ex Sofia Richie‘s engagement in a lighthearted way, according to his latest Instagram post. The reality star shared a photo of himself riding on a boat in the water on April 20, just hours after the model revealed she’s planning on marrying boyfriend Elliot Grainge, and added a caption that indicated he was mocking himself by comparing himself to Dane Cook‘s character in the 2007 rom-com Good Luck Chuck.

“In the 305 just call me good luck chuck,” Scott’s caption for his pic read.

In Good Luck Chuck, Dane’s character Chuck, is a man in his mid-30s who’s unable to find true love due to a hex put on him by a vengeful girl he knew in middle school. The curse turns him into a “good luck charm” for single women, since every girl he dates, goes on to meet and marry the man of her dreams after splitting from him.

Scott’s pic and movie reference comes after Sofia, whom he dated for three years before calling it quits in May 2020, took to social media to share pics of the moment Elliot proposed to her, including one photo that showed her gorgeous emerald-cut diamond ring as she kissed her soon-to-be husband. “Forever isn’t long enough,” the excited beauty captioned the post while tagging Elliot.

In addition to Sofia, Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three kids with, also recently got engaged to her longtime friend-turned-boyfriend Travis Barker. In a recent episode of the KarJenners’ new reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Scott was seen sharing his feelings about the mother of his children and the hopes he had that they would get back together.

“I always had her friends or our family in my ear kind of like, ‘Don’t worry, honey, eventually you guys will figure it out,’” Scott told Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian during a sit-down. “And, ‘You’ll get back together one day.’ So, my foot was always halfway in the door.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Richie
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Dane Cook
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rom Com#Khlo Kardashian
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy