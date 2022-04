INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-7) was clobbered by Columbus (Guardians), 12-5. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-1, 8.18) gave up four runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. RHP Brad Case (11.12) was lit up for seven runs on seven hits with two walks in 1.1 innings. LF Anthony Alford (.25), rehabbing a wrist injury, homered for the second straight day. He went 1 for 2 with two walks. CF Travis Swaggerty (.231) went 2 for 4 with his first homer, a two-run shot. 2B Rodolfo Castro (.308) went 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO