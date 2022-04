OAK HARBOR — Huron scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning and withstood a late Oak Harbor rally to edge the Rockets 8-7 in an SBC Bay Division baseball game Friday. Oak Harbor had the potential tying run on second base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Tigers left-handed reliever Matthew Witherow struck out two batters to end the game and earn the save.

HURON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO