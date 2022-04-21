Traffic on Highway 52 causing major problems for Helena residents

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies had their hands full with wind damage on Friday night. They shared images of some heavy message boards which were no match for the gusty wind. “Wow! Anyone see Toto, Dorothy, or the flying monkeys last night? The wind wreaked havoc all over Douglas County,” the sheriff’s office shared on social media. (credit: Douglas County Sheriff) Fortunately there are any reported or apparent injuries. “Hold on to your small children and even smaller pets!!” the sheriff’s office said. First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie says the Denver metro area will see wind gusts up to 35-40 mph on Saturday. The foothills could see gusts of up to 75 mph, while the Eastern Plains will see 55 mph gusts.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 28 MINUTES AGO