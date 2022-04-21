ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benwood, WV

Delegate Reynolds helps Benwood police chief and wife meet the governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, recently helped a local family achieve a big dream.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell and his wife, Lorrie, asked Reynolds if he could help them secure a private meeting with Gov. Jim Justice so they could let him know how much they appreciate him.

“Through a couple of months of planning, I was able to set up the appointment and get them a one-on-one meeting that lasted about 45 minutes,” Reynolds said this week. “They sat and talked about everything from his birthday present to his hip surgery and horses, and the governor promised Chief Longwell he would come visit Benwood.”

Lorrie Longwell presented Justice with a 2023 calendar she created to give him as a birthday gift, featuring Babydog, Justice’s bulldog. The couple was able to pose for pictures with Justice and Babydog before they left the Capitol.

Reynolds, a railroad terminal manager first elected to the House of Delegates in 2020, serves on several major committees in the House, including Energy and Manufacturing as well as Government Organization.

