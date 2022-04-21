Walker puts Lincoln Country Club redevelopment plan on hold

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A plan to redevelop the former site of the Lincoln Country Club in Walker is on hold for now.

Members of the Walker Planning Commission voted Wednesday night to table the plan and asked the developer to make some changes.

The developer wants to build 250 single-story apartments, 68 single-family homes and have seven acres available for commercial use.

Neighbors have said they’re concerned about things like the disruption from construction, the lasting impact of developing the land and traffic .

After a public hearing Wednesday, commission members asked the developer to add garages to the one-bedroom units and said they’ll consider it again at that point.

