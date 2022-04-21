ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright has resigned after 21 seasons, two national championships.

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright has...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Retiring Coach Jay Wright

Jay Wright is reportedly calling it a career. According to multiple reports, the Villanova Wildcats coach, who won two national championships, has decided to retire. Wright, 60, is reportedly stepping down. “Jay Wright is retiring at Villanova… the latest in a massive changing of the guard in college basketball. Many...
VILLANOVA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self’s thoughts on the retirement of Villanova’s Jay Wright

Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright on Wednesday night announced his retirement after 21 years of leading the Wildcats’ program. This means Kansas coach Bill Self now is the only active Division I men’s hoops coach who has led his teams to multiple NCAA Tournament titles. Wright, 60, retires with two national titles. His Wildcats won the NCAA championship in 2016 and 2018. Self, 59, directed the Jayhawks to titles in 2008 and 2022.
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

Jay Wright Reportedly Has Plan For Retirement Job

Jay Wright is reportedly retiring from coaching, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to stop working completely. According to multiple reports, the Villanova Wildcats head coach is retiring from his position. The two-time national title-winning head coach is choosing to step away at the age of 60. While...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Basketball
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

UConn’s Dan Hurley passionately sounds off on Villanova’s Jay Wright after head coach’s retirement

For over two decades, Jay Wright called the shots for the Villanova Wildcats. That will not be the case anymore, starting next season after Wright surprisingly announced his retirement from coaching Wednesday night. Wright is considered an all-time great in college basketball coaching and that’s clearly backed up by the accolades he’s been getting since his announcement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova Basketball#National Championships#Ap#The Associated Press
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Spun

Jay Wright Explains His Decision To Retire

First it was Roy Williams. Then Coach K walked away from the game. Now Jay Wright is joining them. The Villanova head coach is retiring. Wright announced his retirement earlier this week. The 60-year-old is walking away after leading the Wildcats to another Final Four this last season. “Now, though,...
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
CBS Philly

Jay Wright One-On-One: When Retired Villanova Coach Knew ‘This Was The Time To Do It’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a year ‘Nova Nation will never forget. An incredible season that included a Big East Conference title and making a March Madness Final Four run has ended with the retirement of head coach Jay Wright. The unexpected retirement left fans and most of the sports world speechless on Wednesday night — and by Friday, Wright was holding his retirement press conference. Wright says he didn’t feel like he was at his best during the past NCAA basketball season, despite leading his team to a Big East title and to the Final Four. CBS3’s Pat Gallen was with Villanova...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Shocking Jay Wright News

After 520 wins as the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats, Jay Wright is calling it a career. The latest move in a massive changing of the guard in college basketball. On Wednesday night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first got word of Wright’s potential retirement, before it was later confirmed by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why did Jay Wright retire? The Villanova legend explains

Jay Wright's decision to step down from being Villanova's men's basketball head coach took the entire city of Philadelphia - and the entire college basketball world - by surprise. Why would Wright, only 60 years old, step down as the Wildcats have cemented themselves as one of the country's most...
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy