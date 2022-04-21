ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Neighbor helps deputies track down reckless driver, SCSO says

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County deputies say they were able to track down a dangerous driver to his Hickory Hill home Tuesday after a concerned citizen and neighbor got involved.

Deputies said on two separate occasions, they tried to stop a driver in a black Chrysler 300 after he was caught speeding in a vehicle with dark tinted windows and a dark tinted license plate near East Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road.

Mother charged with DUI, blocking traffic with kids in car
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtuD2_0fFMvp3z00

Both deputies said they backed off after the driver refused to stop, accelerated, and was weaving in and out of traffic.

During one of the stops, though, one of the officers was flagged down by another motorist who said they knew who the driver was and where he lived.

After getting a description from the witness and an address, deputies said they were able to connect the Chrysler 300 to Francisco Arcos, 21.

Injuries reported after van carrying inmates overturns in Humphreys County

Arcos was arrested at his home in the 7300 block of Barnstable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LtNuG_0fFMvp3z00
7300 block of Barnstable

Court records show Arcos has been stopped before for speeding.

This time he is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, intentionally evading arrest, disregarding stop signs, improper display of registration, and window tinting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dha9_0fFMvp3z00
Francisco Arcos

Arcos is being held without bond. He goes before a judge on the charges Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WREG

Victim fires gun at car thief, uses receipt to help police find him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man who had his car stolen last month outside his Hickory Hill home found a key piece of evidence that helped them crack the case. Investigators say the victim found a Cricket receipt inside his recovered vehicle that led them to Cameron Conley, 19. Conley has since been charged […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Laredo Morning Times

Alleged reckless driver lands behind bars

A man who drove 75 mph in a 30 mph zone and evaded arrest down the wrong side of the road has been arrested, according to Laredo police. On March 24, Jose Luis Treviño, 24, was arrested on the charges of reckless driving and evading arrest with a vehicle. At about 9:05 a.m., a Laredo police officer observed a black Chrysler 300 traveling at 75 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 2400 block of Santa Isabel Avenue. With lights and sirens on, the officer followed the Chrysler, but the vehicle continued traveling without stopping. Police said the Chrysler also drove on the opposite lane. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver was identified as Treviño. Treviño stated that he did not see or hear the lights and sirens from the patrol unit and drove on the wrong side to pass a vehicle that was driving "too slow," according to police.
LAREDO, TX
WREG

Photos, video of suspects released in 13-year-old’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. On April 1, police responded to a shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments on East Point Cove. Upon arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds outside the apartment door. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Reckless Driving#Scso#Chrysler#Barnstable Court
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman indicted in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver charged with DUI, homicide after fatal car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on vehicular homicide, reckless driving and DUI charges after another man was killed in a 2020 car crash, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said Gerronn Powell, 40, was speeding on Danny Thomas Boulevard at Stage Road in Frayser when he hit the driver’s side door […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WSMV

Vigil held Tuesday night for couple killed in double homicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -Christopher and Katrina Gaines were found stabbed to death inside their Skyline Drive home Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. Tonight, over 100 people gathered at a vigil in their memory. Pastor Sharon Oglive met Christopher and Katrina Gaines at Wayman Chapel AME Church in 1996. “Chris and...
COLUMBIA, TN
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with murder in Frayser stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is charged after police say the victim was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning in Frayser. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive at Ridgecrest Apartments. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy