Neighbor helps deputies track down reckless driver, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County deputies say they were able to track down a dangerous driver to his Hickory Hill home Tuesday after a concerned citizen and neighbor got involved.

Deputies said on two separate occasions, they tried to stop a driver in a black Chrysler 300 after he was caught speeding in a vehicle with dark tinted windows and a dark tinted license plate near East Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road.

Both deputies said they backed off after the driver refused to stop, accelerated, and was weaving in and out of traffic.

During one of the stops, though, one of the officers was flagged down by another motorist who said they knew who the driver was and where he lived.

After getting a description from the witness and an address, deputies said they were able to connect the Chrysler 300 to Francisco Arcos, 21.

Arcos was arrested at his home in the 7300 block of Barnstable.

Court records show Arcos has been stopped before for speeding.

This time he is charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, intentionally evading arrest, disregarding stop signs, improper display of registration, and window tinting.

Arcos is being held without bond. He goes before a judge on the charges Thursday.

