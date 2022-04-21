Competing in the 3,200

CASSTOWN – Graham competed in the Miami East Junior High Track Invitational. Placers for Graham included Garrett Wallen second in the 1,600 meter run (5:06.04) and third in the 800 meter run (2:22.73), Sam Dunn first in the discus (114-2) and second in the 100 meter dash (12.59), Zackary Estep second in the high jump (5-4), Carter Sparks third in the 100 meter dash (12.86), the 4×800 meter relay team of Sebastian Roberts, Jesse Jenkins, Jack Bonham and Wallen first (9:55.59) and the 4×100 meter relay of Nathan Dunn, Estep, Sparks and Dunn third (51.74).

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO