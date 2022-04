The Urbana Police Division welcomed one new officer and promoted another one during recent ceremonies. New Urbana police officer Ely Louck, 22, was sworn in by Judge Gil S. Weithman on March 7, 2022 in front of family, friends and fellow officers. He is currently completing his 12-week Field Training program at the Urbana Police Division. Louck is a graduate of the Clark State College Basic Police Academy where he received his Ohio police certification. He is a graduate of Urbana High School and lives in Urbana.

