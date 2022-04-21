ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

April storms have Idaho river guides and outfitters excited for summer

Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01k49H_0fFMsBNK00

This winter had Idaho Outfitter and Guides Association a little worried, but with all the snow this April guides are preparing for a long summer of taking people down the river.

Since April 1 , the Payette River basin jumped up 18 percent reaching 84 percent of average in the snow water equivalent for this time of year, the Salmon River basin came up 12 percent to 89 and the Clearwater Basin rose 16 percent and is now at 101 percent of average.

Most of Idaho, especially the southern half remains below average but this last spike should be good enough to ensure a good season for Idaho guides.

"With every dropping snowflake, the stoke level rises for river rafting and jet boat season," said Aaron Lieberman of the Idaho Outfitter and Guides Association. "Water outlook should be in that perfect spot where it is not too high that we get pushed out of early-season runs by high water, but high enough that we shouldn’t have to worry about those low low water conditions that can sometimes ruin that river rafting trip."

Idaho is the Whitewater State with huge rapids and big thrills on the Payette or the Lochsa for rafting , outfitters will take you on some incredible fishing expeditions for sturgeon, salmon or steelhead and for those that just want to enjoy the scenery, guides feature jet boat rides down the Snake through Hells Canyon or a scenic float on rafts down the river of no return.

Idaho also has some of the best multi-day rivers in the country including the Main Salmon, the Middle Fork of the Salmon, the Selway and Hells Canyon.

"We have more navigable river miles than any other state in the country and we have some other records to boot the Salmon River is the longest undammed river in the continental United States, said Lieberman. "There is quite a bit of variety in Idaho depending on what your interest or thrill level is.”

Going with experienced guides is also the safest way to enjoy Idaho rivers, but we also learned that trips are booking up quickly a trend that started during the pandemic so if an epic river trip is on your wishlist for the summer the time to start planning is now.

"There are still opportunities and there are still openings with multiple different avenues across the state you are just going to have to zero in on where you want to go and what you want to do," said Lieberman. "Then start reaching out to outfitters in that area to see if they can get you on something."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Rafting#River Basin#Salmon River#Payette River
103.5 KISSFM

Don’t Move Here! The 10 Worst Places to Live in Idaho

As you can imagine, there are a lot of qualities that must be taken into consideration when considering where one should live. Things that make up the livability of a town or city include:. Crime rates. Unemployment rates. Average incomes. Home values. Education ratings. Poverty levels. Number of jobs. Entertainment...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

“This Is Not Acceptable in Idaho’

Idaho home values continue to rise throughout our area. The average family in Idaho earns roughly 60,000 dollars a year. Some families earn more, and some make less. Most young families in our state3 are two-income families, where both the husband and wife work full-time jobs. We all have seen...
IDAHO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
Ash Jurberg

The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho News 6

Idaho News 6

1K+
Followers
826
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Boise, Idaho news and weather from Idaho News 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy