Red Hat Is The New IBM

By Panos Mourdoukoutas Ph.D.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Hat is at the core of a new smaller IBM, helping it grow again. This week, Big Blue reported an 8% jump in revenues, thanks to solid hybrid cloud sales driven by Red Hat's platform. "Demand for hybrid cloud and AI drove growth in both software and consulting...

