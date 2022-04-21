ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT...

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
County
Allendale County, SC
City
Allendale, SC
High Wind Warning issued for Bennett, Haakon, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Bennett; Haakon; Jackson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Bennett County, Jackson County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow will continue to fall throughout the day. High winds coupled with snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions today and tonight.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Northern Sioux County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
High Wind Warning issued for Mellette, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Mellette; Todd HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Todd County and Mellette County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. Some blowing and drifting snow is likely through the day today.
MELLETTE COUNTY, SD
Wind Advisory issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Tripp County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Special Weather Statement issued for Polk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 07:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Polk; St. Croix A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern St. Croix and southeastern Polk Counties through 945 AM CDT At 922 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Star Prairie, or 21 miles north of River Falls, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Star Prairie around 925 AM CDT. Dresser around 935 AM CDT. Amery and St. Croix Falls around 940 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Balsam Lake and Centuria. This includes U.S. Highway 61 near mile marker 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
POLK COUNTY, WI
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Wind Advisory issued for Adair, Cooper, Howard, Macon, Randolph, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Adair; Cooper; Howard; Macon; Randolph; Schuyler WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Schuyler, Adair, Macon, Randolph, Howard and Cooper Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:37:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Clay; Richland This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Little Wabash River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Sun Mon Tue Little Wabash River Clay City 18 8.0 Sat 9 AM 8.0 18.0 20.3 NMB
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...North Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
High Wind Warning issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Snow will continue to fall throughout the day. High winds coupled with snow will result in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions today and tonight.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Camden, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Camden; Christian; Dallas; Greene; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; Miller; Morgan; Phelps; Pulaski; Stone; Webster; Wright WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Beach Hazards Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: South Washington Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

