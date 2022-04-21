ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waves Crashing – “Capsized” + “high/low”

Cover picture for the articleA captivating rocker with qualities reminiscent of The Stone Roses, “Capsized” is a new track from Waves Crashing, a quartet from Olympia, Washington. Jangly guitar-pop charms intertwine with darker, escalating...

American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
loudersound.com

Sophie Lloyd's hypnotic shred version of Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb is breathtaking and beautiful

Sophie Lloyd, aka the internet's elite of axe-slinging extraordinaires, has shared an epic instrumental cover of Pink Floyd's 1979 classic Comfortably Numb. While the original track, from the band's 1979 masterpiece The Wall, is famous for it's striking solos courtesy of guitar god David Gilmour, Lloyd has upped the ante and re-imagined the song in a manner where it's composed entirely of shredding.
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson and Vince Gill duet on a spellbinding rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life

Ann Wilson has released the latest single from her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss – a gorgeous rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life, for which she’s recruited country singer-songwriter Vince Gill. Over some swelling, cinematic soundscapes, the track’s opening exchanges are dominated by Wilson’s emotive vocals...
97.9 WGRD

11 Best Stoner Rock + Metal Albums

"Are you high? So am I!" Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne infamously exclaimed on a live recording of "Hole in the Sky." The vocalist, Tony Iommi and the rest of the Sabbath crew got the stoner ball rolling before anyone even realized what the band was doing with those herculean riffs. It would be a while before heavy metal, the genre they spawned, would become fully realized and even longer before their impact was felt among the stoner rock and metal community that began to develop in the early 1990s.
NPR

Feid: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. From the line up of...
Stereogum

Raavi – “Chorus Girl”

Raavi, the melodically and emotionally charged indie rock project of Raavi Sita, introduced their new It Grows On Trees last month with lead single “Lazy Susan.” Today they’re back with another impressive track, “Chorus Girl.” It’s another ’90s-damaged guitar onslaught with a wildly catchy chorus; it’s easy to imagine a large room full of people shouting in unison, “I’m in hell, I’m in hell!” The song also has a video by Ethan Gabert-Doyon and Max Kolomatsky that uses karaoke imagery to spin a narrative. Watch below.
loudersound.com

Kirk Hammett steps away from Metallica and metal on epic new Portals EP

Kirk Hammett has never been the flashy sort of shredder who exults in his own technical wankery. Instead, Metallica’s lead guitarist has cultivated a soulful, blues-based style that balances pummelling riffage against innovative melodic ideas that serve rather than overtake each song. It’s an approach that works enormously well on Portals, his solo debut and four-track EP.
Rolling Stone

Bomba Estereo Celebrates Earth Day With Beautifully Choreographed Video For ‘Tierra’

Click here to read the full article. Just in time for Earth Day, Bomba Estéro has released a gorgeously directed video for “Tierra,” a powerful song that paints a brighter future for the environment. “They exploited the mines, they took all the gold, they came for more, but it’s all over,” Bomba Estereo frontwoman Li Saumet sings on the track. She adds, “It can be different — it can be better.” According to founding member Simon Mejia, the video is an homage to the ancient relationships between humans and Mother Nature. “The earth should belong to everyone, as we belong to...
Pitchfork

Soccer Mommy Shares New Song “Unholy Affliction”: Listen

Soccer Mommy has shared another Daniel Lopatin–produced single from her forthcoming album Sometimes Forever. The new track is titled “Unholy Affliction.” Check it out below. Sophie Allison’s follow-up to 2020’s Color Theory arrives on June 24. She announced the album in March, sharing “Shotgun” from the album...
loudersound.com

Alabama 3 on death, weirdness, and being the next messiah

Genre-bending South Londoners Alabama 3 will forever be associated with Woke Up This Morning, their wildly popular theme for The Sopranos. Indeed, it might have turned its writers into rockstar millionaires had they not sold the song to HBO for $500 before the show got off the ground. The band's...
loudersound.com

20 stoner albums that make a blazing soundtrack for 4/20

9. Nebula - Atomic Ritual (2003) Formed by ex-members of Fu Manchu at the height of the ‘90s stoner boom, Nebula plunged much deeper into the genre’s psychedelic potential. Atomic Ritual is their masterpiece. A strident exploration of fuzzed-out heaviness with all the cosmic trimmings, it practically rolls the joints for you.
Rolling Stone

John Moreland Announces New Album, Drops Atmospheric Song ‘Ugly Faces’

Click here to read the full article. John Moreland finds himself full of big questions and remorse in “Ugly Faces,” the Oklahoma singer-songwriter’s first release from his new album. Birds in the Ceiling, the follow-up to 2020’s LP5, will be released July 22 via Old Omens/Thirty Tigers. “Ugly Faces” nods to some of the stylistic evolution Moreland demonstrated on LP5, putting a solemn piano together with a slow-but-funky programmed drum groove. “You’re seeing ugly faces in your dreams,” he begins, eventually piling on acoustic guitar, mandolin, and live drums before he turns apologetic. “I couldn’t hear you calling/the bullshit was so...
Pitchfork

The Armed Remix a Song by Michael C. Hall’s Band: Listen

Detroit collective the Armed have released a remix of “Ketamine” by Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum—the band fronted by Dexter and Six Feet Under actor Michael C. Hall. The group also includes former Wallflowers drummer Peter Yanowitz and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen, who has played with Blondie. Listen to the Armed’s rendition of “Ketamine” below.
Guitar World Magazine

Dylan Gers, son of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers, releases ultra-minimalist debut single, Moon Rise

Dylan Gers – son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers – has released his debut single, Moon Rise. A far cry from the galloping, full-throttle electric guitar work of his father's legendary metal outfit, the track is considerably more minimalist, with a sparse electric guitar-and-vocal arrangement driven by enveloping, reverb-soaked cleans and subtle lead work.
Pitchfork

Skinty Fia

The year 2019 already feels like the distant past for most of us, but for Fontaines D.C., it really must seem like another lifetime—and that has less to do with the pandemic than their own skyrocketing success in spite of it. Pretty much everything that defined this band three years ago, when they dropped their debut LP, Dogrel, has already changed. Once the scrappy underdogs who ironically declared “I’m gonna be big!”, the Dublin-bred quintet have headlined arena shows for crowds of 10,000 in the UK, appeared on CNN, scored a Grammy nomination (outside the Alternative category ghetto, no less), and crossed “multiple appearances on Jimmy Fallon” off their bucket list. Where they once reanimated familiar post-punk and garage-rock influences with a pugilistic intensity, these days they’re more keen on arranging choral harmonies and crooning squeeze-boxed ballads. Even the band’s essential Irishness—reflected in their site-specific lyrics and baked right into their very name—is now up for debate: With four members currently living in England’s capital, Fontaines D.C. can now be more accurately rebranded as Fontaines LDN.
loudersound.com

Every Porcupine Tree album ranked from worst to best

The news that Porcupine Tree are returning with a new album this summer was greeted with a lot of hysterical shrieking by the band’s huge fan base. On ice since 2010, Steven Wilson’s pioneering modern prog crew have a new album on the way, Closure/Continuation, and live shows on the horizon, too. The sneaky devils. Of course, the new album has a lot to live up to, as this countdown of Porcupine Tree’s studio albums aims to prove. What a band they were (and are).
