The Athletics announced several roster moves prior to Thursday’s game against the Orioles. Catcher Austin Allen has been reinstated from the COVID IL. Christian Bethancourt, one of the substitute players who was called up to cover for the club’s recent roster shortcomings, has had that “substitute” designation removed from his status. Stephen Vogt, who left Wednesday’s game with a right knee sprain, has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Right-handed pitcher Miguel Romero has been designated for assignment.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO