Yoga

Time to meditate

By Jim VandeHei
 2 days ago
All three Axios co-founders — Jim, Roy Schwartz and Mike — are trying something we never imagined: transcendental meditation (TM). Why it matters: We're perpetually in motion and distracted. If millions of people over thousands of years found peace and clearer minds with mantras and quiet meditation, why not...

Washington, DC
