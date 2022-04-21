ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Statewide Silver alert canceled for missing Zionsville man

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXgWM_0fFMqBRk00

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert was canceled early Thursday morning after he was safely located, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS:

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in finding a Zionsville man last seen Wednesday evening.

Bryan Collver, 40, was last reported seen about 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued late Wednesday by Indiana State Police.

Collver is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants, Adidas tennis shoes, and driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with an Indiana plate MB138D.

Anyone with information on Collver's disappearance was urged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 765-482-1412 or to call 911.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers |
Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Zionsville man

The Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the disappearance of Bryan Collver, a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black Under Armor sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants, Adidas tennis shoes, and last seen driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate MB138D.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
Zionsville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Zionsville, IN
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Indiana State Police#Mb138d#Kroger Fuel Points
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Adidas
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy