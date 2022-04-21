Detroit Refugee Network helps Afghan refugees settle in for fresh start

A crossbench peer offering her home to a Ukrainian family has said the Homes for Ukraine scheme is “demoralising” for refugees and changes must be made to it so families are processed together.Baroness Finlay of Llandaff is offering her Cardiff home to a family but waited over a month for all their visas to be cleared.After applying for the scheme on the day it launched, March 18, the children received visas separately earlier this week but it was only on Thursday afternoon that their mother received hers.“They haven’t given up and we haven’t given up and we’re communicating with them...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO