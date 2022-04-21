WildCat Walkers - Free Walking Program for 60+ at the Elgin Recreation Center

After the usual trumpet fanfares, the racers, distinguished by different colored bandanas around their necks, are guided into their posts. Tension fills the air as the countdown begins. At last, the gates open and, well, bedlam ensues. Guided and encouraged by their owners at the finish line 50 feet away, some contestants more or less make a beeline toward victory. Others waste key seconds heading in another direction before finishing. Some just wander out of the stalls oblivious to all competition, choosing instead to sniff the grass and pause to scratch themselves as if they were in their own backyard. Welcome to the Buda Wiener Dog Races.

BUDA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO