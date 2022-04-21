ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

WildCat Walkers - Free Walking Program for 60+ at the Elgin Recreation Center

Cover picture for the articleSeniors aged 60+ are invited to come to the Elgin Recreation Center for FREE Monday - Friday from 8:00AM-10:00AM to walk laps in the Gym. Wildcat Walkers is a fun way to...

