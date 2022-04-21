SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Zionsville man

UPDATE: Boone County authorities report that Bryan Collver was found safe.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Wednesday night a Statewide Silver Alert was issued for a 40-year-old man who went missing from Zionsville.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Bryan Collver, who was last seen Wednesday around 5:31 p.m.

Collver was driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with Indiana license plate MB138D. At the time he was wearing a black Under Armor sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants and Adidas tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bryan Collver, contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 482-1412 or 911.

