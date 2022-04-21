Special Weather Statement issued for Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. .Rain and snow melt are contributing to further rises on the Buffalo River. The river is expected to reach Minor flood stage by late today and is forecasted to crest by midweek. This forecast includes observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buffalo River near Dilworth. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 19.9 feet early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO