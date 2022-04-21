ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Today Will Be Breezy With Isolated Showers

By Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
southfloridareporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will be breezy in the east coast metro area and downright windy along the Gulf coast. Look for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers around South Florida. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area...

Comments / 0

ABC6.com

Some Sun & Mild Today, A Few Showers For The Weekend

Rest of the night, temps in the 40s with fog, showers (some thunder). Rain may be heavy at times. Friday, early morning fog will start the day dreary, but some sun for the afternoon. 50° beaches, 60° inland. A decent weather day to close out the week. Friday night, a few clouds. Around 40°.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool weekend, clouds Saturday, tricky Sunday

It's a cooler weekend overall, but still not bad! Today will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. More clouds will filter in through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 60s.Some showers move through later tonight. By no means is it a washout, but ... take an umbrella if you're heading out after sunset, just in case. They'll be light, no big deal.Lows will fall into the 40s overnight.Tomorrow will be a tricky one!A backdoor cold front works through from the northeast, bringing an onshore flow. Whatever the front sets up will dictate the afternoon temps for you. Highs will likely range from near 70 far west/inland to the 60s around NYC, and only the 50s to the east. Central Pennsylvania will climb into the 80s!The good news is after some lingering drops early on, much of the day will be dry with more sun the farther west you go.Heading through next week, temps remain below normal. Our best chance of rain comes on Tuesday. Have a good one!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Florida State
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Showers Are Coming to SoCal. Here's When and Where

A spring storm that drenched Northern California is expected to bring light showers late Thursday into early Friday in parts of Southern California. Most of the rain will fall overnight and wrap up by early Friday morning. Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon with spotty showers possible after sunset. More rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KELOLAND TV

Windy Today, Cooler Weekend Ahead

It’s a windy morning across much of central and eastern KELOLAND. Wind advisories have been posted for several areas. The wind will be a big factor behind this Red Flag Warning posted for a large portion of KELOLAND. Fire danger will be in the extreme category in many areas.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to spread through central, eastern US

Mother Nature will be dishing out a significant change in the weather pattern for much of the central and eastern United States through the next several days after frequent rounds of snow and cold air made it feel like winter would never leave during the first half of April. AccuWeather...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Cloudy, cooler Saturday but warmer Sunday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says it will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler Saturday. Sunday's temperatures look warm west but cooler east. NEXT: It's a bit of back and forth the next several days in terms of temps and even weather. More clouds and cooler tomorrow. Slight risk of a few sprinkles or light showers? Temperatures dip into the lower 60s again. They recover Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered showers and thunderstorms on this Easter Sunday

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We continue to track scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf Coast. Heading into this evening, we will see increased coverage mainly after 9 PM. Some of these storms could be stronger - and contain heavy winds, hail, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Powerful Storms to Bring Extreme Weather to Kansas

In AccuWeather's annual spring prediction, April was highlighted as a month to watch for severe weather. The forecast is coming true with several rounds of severe thunderstorms over the central United States in the coming days. Weather Development. Wednesday began with a few minor storms over eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,...
KANSAS STATE
8 News Now

Taking a break before gusty winds return

Wednesday will be a nice spring day between the wind storms. There will be some southwesterly breezes today, but stronger winds return tomorrow ahead of the next Pacific system approaching the west coast. Highs will stay warm for now, but take a slide before the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Sunny & Warm Friday Afternoon

Today: Lots of Sunshine Windy with Highs in the Upper 70s to Lower 80s. Tonight: Clear with a Light Breeze. Lows in the Lower 60s. Saturday: Plenty of Sunshine with A Few Clouds. Very Windy with Highs in the Lower 80s. Saturday Night: Clear & Breezy. Lows in the Lower...
ENVIRONMENT

