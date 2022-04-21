ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Truck driver charged with DUI after cows spill onto Illinois intestate after crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUK6Q_0fFMnVJt00

JOLIET, Ill. — The driver of a truck hauling cattle involved in a crash on Tuesday, which led to cows running loose on an Illinois interstate, is accused of driving under the influence, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Illinois State Police, Bradley E. Pate, 51, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, WLS-TV reported. Pate was also issued citations for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and for improper lane usage after the cattle hauler he was driving went off the road and hit a disabled semitrailer, according to the television station.

Four of the cows died due to the crash, WLS reported. Two were euthanized due to injuries, one died in the road and one died in the hauler, according to the television station.

The accident occurred just before 3:40 p.m. CDT on eastbound Interstate 80 near Joliet, WMAQ-TV reported.

According to state police, Pate veered back onto the interstate after crashing and struck a white Honda coupe with an 82-year-old motorist from Chicago inside, WLS reported.

During the crash, the truckers’ trailer was ripped open and 16 of the 33 cows he was hauling were thrown onto the highway, according to WMAQ.

The 82-year-old motorist was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to WLS. Pate suffered life-threatening injuries, state police said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Crash leaves car upside down in Terre Haute, driver charged

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash that left his car upside down in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police, units were called to the scene at the intersection of Maple Avenue and N 9th Street at 11:54 a.m. finding a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Accidents
City
Chicago, IL
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
Waynesboro, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
State
Illinois State
City
Bradley, IL
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
Waynesboro, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waynesboro, VA
City
Joliet, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Truck Drivers#Cows#Traffic Accident#The Illinois State Police#Wls#Wmaq Tv#Tak
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Police respond to crash on Main Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Glen Oak Towers Tuesday. According to a Peoria Police Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, the incident occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. and involved a car and a Van. One person sustained non-life-threatening...
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy