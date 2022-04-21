Saratoga Springs brush fire burns four acres of land

Fire crews in Utah County worked to extinguish a small brush fire with a plume of smoke that could be seen miles away.

Saratoga Springs Police told FOX 13 News that the call came in at around 5:45 p.m. at the Radio Controlled Airplane City Park.

About four acres of land were burned before crews could get the fire under control.

Luckily, nobody was injured and no evacuations were issued.

The location of the fire made it easier for firefighters to contain it because one side burnt up to the edge of the Jordan River, which acted as a natural fire break, police explain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.