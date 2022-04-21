ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, UT

Saratoga Springs brush fire burns four acres of land

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f40ww_0fFMnOO200

Fire crews in Utah County worked to extinguish a small brush fire with a plume of smoke that could be seen miles away.

Saratoga Springs Police told FOX 13 News that the call came in at around 5:45 p.m. at the Radio Controlled Airplane City Park.

About four acres of land were burned before crews could get the fire under control.

Luckily, nobody was injured and no evacuations were issued.

The location of the fire made it easier for firefighters to contain it because one side burnt up to the edge of the Jordan River, which acted as a natural fire break, police explain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Brush fire in Bonita Springs grows, splits in two

Due to dry conditions, there is a heightened fire risk on Saturday. And according to fire crews, a fire has sparked in Bonita Springs. Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District confirmed to WINK News that they are working to contain a 70-acre brush fire. This is happening near the intersection of Vincent road and Sand Road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
CBS LA

Firefighters engaged with 40 acre brush fire off Highway 86

A brush fire off Highway 86 at Avenue 72 in Oasis prompted a large response from Riverside County firefighters Saturday afternoon. Riverside County Fire revealed on Twitter that the fire had burned around 40 acres as of 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening, with just 10 percent containment. Crews revealed that gusts of wind reaching up to 20 miles per hour were fueling the forward progress of the flames, which had engulfed just about three acres as of 4 p.m. Saturday. As a result, an evacuation order was issued for Pierce Street and Avenue 70 in Thermal, while an evacuation warning was issued for the area surrounding Harrison Street and Avenue 70.A care and reception center was set up for displaced residents at Mecca Public Library located at 91260 66th Ave in Mecca.It was unknown what caused the blaze. California Highway Patrol officials ordered a Sigalert for at least one of the lanes of Highway 86 for several miles north of Avenue 72 as crews continued to work to control the flames and prevent forward progress.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Saratoga Springs Police
ABC4

Police: St. George woman allegedly neglects kids, found with meth

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman is facing multiple charges relating to child negligence and drug use.  Angela Davis, 40, has been booked into the Washington County Purgatory Facility on one count of child abuse, one count of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession, and one count of interlock fail […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Woman charged for killing two brothers during St. George bicycle race

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged after hitting and killing two bicyclists in Washington City on Sunday. Officials have identified the suspect as Julie Ann Budge from Hurricane. Budge is facing eight charges relating to the fatal incident that left two brothers dead after a DUI crash. Washington City Police have […]
WASHINGTON, UT
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

St. George man arrested, woman’s body discovered in home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found in St. George on Wednesday. St. George Police first responded to a welfare check at a residence around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female body inside the home. Police have not released the cause of […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy