Oakland, CA

West Oakland residents want traffic control at dangerous intersection

By Haaziq Madyun
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Recent traffic crashes and speeding drivers have led people in West Oakland to call for more traffic control and consequences. In one instance, which you can watch using the video player above, an SUV drove through the intersection of 7th Street and Filbert Street before getting struck and rolling on its side.

There are more videos of the kind of dangerous driving going on at this intersection in West Oakland. Neighbors and the council member for this district say more traffic lights must be installed before someone gets seriously hurt, or dies.

Usama Alomaisi says he was recording video at an event at the Muslim mosque on 7th Street when the vehicles drove into the camera view. He said no one suffered major injuries.

“Soon as the accident happened, I ran to the accident site. The car flipped multiple times,” he said.

These are more recent videos showing what it is like trying to safely cross the street. Dhaifallah Mo says the community was expecting the Department of Transportation to install traffic mitigation measures this spring, but says he recently received bad news.

“Instead of installing the light this summer, they want to delay the flashing light in basically, Spring, next year,” he said

The intersection in question is in City Councilmember Carroll Fife’s district in West Oakland

“I thought we were on the right track when we met with the Department of Transportation and were given a construction date for the flashing lights that they were promised, and only recently found out that date has been pushed back a year. But once again because it was promised, I feel it’s necessary to expedite the request from the residents,” she said.

Councilmember Fife said she has made contact with the Department of Transportation to see what can be done about installing some traffic control measures at this intersection. Residents say the sooner, the better.

“It’s very concerning for the community because kids, old people, adults, all different kinds of people cross that street,” Alomaisi said.

KRON4 reached out to the City of Oakland’s Department of Transportation. They said the 7th and Filbert location is one of their top priorities and they are working to install flashing signs by winter of next year.

Johanna
2d ago

there are not enough NEW people for them to fix anything. wait til more people move in then that part of Oakland will be redone. ain't that how it goes? that's what I see.

