GREENSBORO, N.C. — Architects have recommended that the new Kiser Middle School be built on the site of the current baseball and softball fields at Grimsley High School. During a Guilford County Board of Education retreat Saturday, representatives from Goode Van Slyke Architecture presented the board with four different site options for the new school. The company said the site on the Grimsley fields was the only feasible choice.

