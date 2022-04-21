ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Crime Watch meetings are back

By Rebecca Little
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBFhz_0fFMkqq500

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Elm Grove residents heard from Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger and Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott Wednesday night along with other city officials about what police are seeing in their neighborhood.

The Crime Watch meetings are conducted by the Wheeling Police Department and are back in person in all wards within the city limits.

The chief told residents that a police shortage, societal issues and drug problems are the top three issues in Wheeling.

Some residents voiced their concern about the dangers of Interstate 70 construction.

The chief mentioned that police gave 114 tickets this year in the Elm Grove area and said traffic accidents are a definite issue along Interstate 70 and at the Exit 5 due to the construction zone there.

The police chief also encouraged residents to let them know if they see anything that may warrant their attention.

We got away from them during COVID, but it’s great to see them being picked up and resumed again. Now we can look forward to them. It’s really nice to be back in person now doing these events. The people who show up at these meetings are really the bread and butter of our community. Folks who are really invested in their community and want to make sure they/re neighborhoods work and are safe for their families.

Glenn Elliott, Wheeling City Mayor

On Thursday night, interested residents in North Wheeling will meet for their Crime Watch meeting that is scheduled for 7 P-M at the Riverview Towers located at 601 Main Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elm Grove, WV
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeling, WV
WHIZ

Body Found in River Identified

A body found last week in the Tuscarawas River in Coshocton has been identified. The Coshocton County Coroner’s Office was able to identify the body as that of 68-year-old Dale F. Metelko of Newark. The sheriff’s office said at this time foul play is not suspected in the case.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Watch#Covid
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man runs from officers at a traffic stop in only his underwear; dog and child found in vehicle

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear. According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Two people accused of possessing fentanyl, meth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were arrested on Saturday in Lewis County after officers said they possessed fentanyl and meth with intent to deliver them. Officers conducted a traffic stop in Lewis County on a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint. Officers...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

34K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy