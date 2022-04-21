Wheeling Crime Watch meetings are back

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Elm Grove residents heard from Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger and Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott Wednesday night along with other city officials about what police are seeing in their neighborhood.

The Crime Watch meetings are conducted by the Wheeling Police Department and are back in person in all wards within the city limits.

The chief told residents that a police shortage, societal issues and drug problems are the top three issues in Wheeling.

Some residents voiced their concern about the dangers of Interstate 70 construction.

The chief mentioned that police gave 114 tickets this year in the Elm Grove area and said traffic accidents are a definite issue along Interstate 70 and at the Exit 5 due to the construction zone there.

The police chief also encouraged residents to let them know if they see anything that may warrant their attention.

We got away from them during COVID, but it’s great to see them being picked up and resumed again. Now we can look forward to them. It’s really nice to be back in person now doing these events. The people who show up at these meetings are really the bread and butter of our community. Folks who are really invested in their community and want to make sure they/re neighborhoods work and are safe for their families. Glenn Elliott, Wheeling City Mayor

On Thursday night, interested residents in North Wheeling will meet for their Crime Watch meeting that is scheduled for 7 P-M at the Riverview Towers located at 601 Main Street.

