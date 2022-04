The Breckenridge Library will host its annual Spring Book Sale next week. The sale will be from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The sale will take place at the library, 209 N. Breckenridge Ave., and Book Sale shoppers should enter through the back door of the library during the sale. Library Director Heather Schkade said the library is still accepting donated books for the sale.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO