ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

I Just Wanna Dance With You!

By theatredude
chicagotheatrereview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much praise needs to be heaped upon this glitzy, glittery, relatively new Broadway show that’ll put a huge smile on every audience member’s face within the first few moments; then, except during a couple of genuinely heartfelt scenes that evoke a few tears, keep that smile growing into full, laugh-out-loud...

www.chicagotheatrereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
Mental_Floss

11 Unsinkable Facts About 'Titanic' Survivor Molly Brown

Better known to history as “the unsinkable Molly Brown,” Margaret Tobin Brown is arguably one of the most famous survivors of the RMS Titanic. On that fateful voyage, she helped others into lifeboats before boarding Lifeboat No. 6 herself, then encouraged fellow passengers on it to search for other survivors.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joy, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Emma, IL
State
Indiana State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Tubes’ Re Styles Dead at 72

Former Tubes singer Re Styles died at the age of 72 on Apr. 17, multiple outlets confirmed. Born Shirley Macleod in the Netherlands in 1950, she was a model who’d appeared in Playboy and Penthouse by the time she met Tubes drummer Prairie Prince in the mid ‘70s. The pair developed a relationship and Styles became the band’s costume designer before becoming part of the stage act then taking on vocal duties.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angie Dickinson
Person
Bette Midler
WGN News

Lillian Marcie Center begins to bloom on South Side

CHICAGO — It might be hard to see right now, but the building at 4343 South Cottage Grove is blooming into the Lillian Marcie Center. Named after Harry Lennix’s mother Lillian and his mentor Marcella Gilles, the center is a domino project of sorts, expected to spark a ripple effect of art and opportunity throughout […]
CHICAGO, IL
Closer Weekly

Walt Disney Was a ‘Very Attentive Father’: His 2 Daughters Had ‘the Best of Everything’

Generations of children have grown up anticipating the newest Disney animated feature with excitement usually reserved for Christmas morning. From Cinderella and The Little Mermaid to Frozen and Encanto, Disney films have enchanted viewers with magical adventures populated by characters destined to become lifelong friends. Today, the Walt Disney Company is a multinational, publicly traded conglomerate that includes film production, television and theme parks, and has a net worth near $100 billion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
American Songwriter

Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Moves#Dancing Shoes#Wit#Performing
Decider.com

Is ‘CODA’ Based on a True Story?

The 111-minute Apple TV+ tearjerker CODA is up for three Oscars—Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay—with the following logline: “As a CODA (child of deaf adults), Ruby is the only hearing person in her home. When she discovers a passion for singing, Ruby must choose between family obligations and her dreams.”
GLOUCESTER, MA
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
97ZOK

Who Is Responsible For Inventing Chicago’s Famous Italian Beef?

The Chicago Italian Beef is a unique hyper-local regional favorite. It's definitely one of those "If You Know, You Know" kind of foods. You'd be hard pressed to find anyone from northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin that has never had one and just as hard pressed to find a decent Italian beef outside of that area. If you ever see an Italian beef on the menu and you don't see anything related to the Bears or Packers on the wall, it's probably a good idea to pass.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The sounds of Son Lux almost feel primordial. Somewhere in the cosmic gesturing of their music is the blurring of finality: Beginnings and ends erupt into flames as bright synths and apocalyptic broodiness collide. While initially a solo act, Son Lux grew into a trio when Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang joined Lott for 2015’s Bones. Their following albums, a sequentially numbered trilogy called Tomorrows, elevated the existential cyclicality of their work into something new and anarchic. These records seem to connect what would otherwise seem disparate: Ethereality becomes haunting, anger becomes plaintive, and sounds portend the infinite.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy