ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FBI Portland offering reward for info on 2020 shooting death of teen

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNAm3_0fFMhyw600

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – FBI Portland is offering up to $15,000 for information on a 2020 shooting that killed a teen and injured another victim.

On December 31, 2020 around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at NE Alberta and Mallory Avenue in Portland.

Court rules public can access Oswego Lake, Lakewood Bay

On the scene, police found two victims including 18-year-old Ja’mere Malik Brown who died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police learned the shooting happened a mile away near NE Durham Avenue and Madrona Street.

WashCo auditor ‘misstated’ information in voters’ pamphlet

“Ja’mere was 18 years old with a bright future in front of him. His murder was senseless and someone knows who is responsible,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey said in a statement.

Ramsey added, in part, “as a community, we can’t continue to be silent when we hear a murder victim was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Ramsey noted tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon .

Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to contact a local FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Fbi Portland#Ne Alberta#American Embassy#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy