FBI Portland offering reward for info on 2020 shooting death of teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – FBI Portland is offering up to $15,000 for information on a 2020 shooting that killed a teen and injured another victim.

On December 31, 2020 around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at NE Alberta and Mallory Avenue in Portland.

On the scene, police found two victims including 18-year-old Ja’mere Malik Brown who died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police learned the shooting happened a mile away near NE Durham Avenue and Madrona Street.

“Ja’mere was 18 years old with a bright future in front of him. His murder was senseless and someone knows who is responsible,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey said in a statement.

Ramsey added, in part, “as a community, we can’t continue to be silent when we hear a murder victim was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Ramsey noted tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon .

Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to contact a local FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate.

