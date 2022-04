Last month, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners endorsed a narrower plan for a new Burnside Bridge (“Task force signs off on Burnside Bridge replacement with one less lane, other cost-cutting measures,” Jan 25). The plan resulted from the public-input-driven Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge project. Although much has been resolved to this point, two important aspects need correcting.

